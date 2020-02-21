John Krasinski Would ‘Absolutely Love’ To Do An Office Reunion
John Krasinski’s time on The Office made him a worldwide superstar. But despite his success with A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan, he’d still ‘absolutely love’ to do a reunion.
Running for nine seasons, NBC’s American revamp of the hit UK series has lived on eternally through memes, the constant sharing of clips and streaming. Unlike the brilliant bleakness of its counterpart across the pond, the US version has quite a bit more heart.
Krasinski’s Jim was a highlight of an unforgettable ensemble, famed for his adorable relationship with Pam (Jenna Fischer) and pranking hijinks on Dwight (Rainn Wilson). It’s unsurprising he’d love to get the Dunder Mifflin gang back together.
It’s not the first time the actor-director (whose next film, A Quiet Place Part II, hits cinemas in March) has spoken about revisiting the show. In 2018, he told Entertainment Weekly: ‘We should reboot it… I think it’s hard obviously with everybody’s schedule to do an Office reboot, but I would so be down.’
His latest comments fuel the fire more than ever though, with Krasinski telling Esquire:
The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I’m pretty sure at the end of my career I’ll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I’ve ever had.
In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.
Similarly to Ricky Gervais’ original series, Krasinski earlier suggested a Christmas ‘Where are they now?’ special of sorts, acknowledging it’d be difficult to get everyone together for a full 22-episode season.
If this article has left you craving ‘the people person’s paper people’, every episode of The Office is available to stream on Amazon Prime in the UK.
