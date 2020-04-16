John Krasinski Hosting Virtual Prom On TikTok For Students Missing Out

He gave an entire generation ‘all the feels’ with that super thoughtful teapot and, gosh darnit, he’s gone and done it again.

John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom for disappointed high school students in the US who, sadly, won’t be able to attend one in person.

From what I’ve gleaned from watching way too many American films, missing the prom equates to skipping a unique rite of passage; a night when mean girls finally get their comeuppance and complicated Shakespearean narratives come to a dramatic climax.

However, the class of 2020 could do an awful lot worse than staying in and having their prom DJ’d by none other than Jim from The Office.

Yep. The multi-talented director of The Quiet Place and all-round decent human being has announced he will be be throwing – and DJ-ing – an online prom for students to attend from their very own homes.

Krasinski made this exciting announcement via TikTok, where he could be seen spinning the decks to the schmaltzy slow dance classic, Lady in Red.

The prom will kick off from 8pm EST onwards via his YouTube Channel Some Good News (SGN), with Krasinski set to be joined by some special – and as as of yet unnamed – ‘friends’.

Previous guests on SGN have included Steve Carell, Lin-Manuel Miranda and – obviously – Emily Blunt. So you can rest assured he doesn’t just mean that substitute maths teacher you had last year.

Revealing a little more about what the event has in store, Krasinski tweeted:

Ok ok… so one of our favorite segments on @somegoodnews is ‘What’d I miss?’ And I just can’t take it anymore how much all you guys are missing prom. So let’s do something about it! Let’s have an #SGNprom !! Yup, I’ll DJ with some friends live on YouTube. Friday 8EST/5PST!

Krasinski’s announcement has been met with a flurry of excitement from fans, many of whom have begun dusting off their corsages and bow ties in anticipation.

One attendee tweeted:

I’ll be wearing my dress, my hair’ll be done and makeup on ready to have the prom of a lifetime! Thank you. On a serious note: I was really sad today that my prom (which would have been on Saturday) isn’t going to happen and you’ve just made me the happiest.

Another said:

My senior prom was supposed to be on the 18th and I was super bummed about it getting cancelled. Thank you for being so considerate and awesome.

Neither an official dress code or theme has been announced, which would appear to suggest you can arrive in anything from your pyjamas to a full-blown ballgown. Attendees will of course have to provide their own fruit juice punch and buffet food.

You can jive your way into Krasinki’s prom here, no limousine or date required.