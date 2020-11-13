The John Lewis 2020 Christmas Advert Inspired By Random Acts Of Kindness Is Here John Lewis

I’m not sure where the year went, but somehow it’s no longer March, Christmas is just around the corner, and the highly anticipated John Lewis advert is here.

2020 has been chaotic to say the least, and we’ve spent much of it not knowing if we’re coming or going, allowed to go to work or not go to work, encouraged to work from home if we can but travel to work if we must.

But with the winter months drawing in, there’s one thing we can always rely on to keep us grounded; something that assures Christmas is on its way, with all of its meaningful, heartwarming joy.

Of course, it’s the John Lewis advert:

After a tumultuous few months, many people began to speculate about what this year’s advert might have in store. In the past we’ve had The Man on the Moon, Moz the Monster and, most recently, Excitable Edgar and his over-enthusiastic fire-breathing.

Many predicted this year’s advert would have something to do with the country being locked down, with people having to go into isolation or – in true British fashion – the disaster of not being able to go to the pub, but now the wait is over and the advert has been revealed.

John Lewis was kind enough to release some details about the trailer ahead of time to keep people going in the run-up to its release, explaining that the advert will coincide with a major new campaign aiming to help at least 100,000 families with food, comfort and emotional support.

To the backing track of A Little Love, an original song by the Brit Award-winner Celeste, there’s no specific focus like in the previous campaigns. Instead, we see a range of families and animals, presented with a mixture of live-action, CGI and claymation, being nice to one another during the festive season.

Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, said the campaign is inspired by the ‘heartwarming acts of kindness’ that members of the public have displayed in the past few months of the pandemic.

Per The Independent, she commented:

In a year like no other, the world has changed – so we will be delivering a Christmas campaign like no other. During 2020 we’ve seen some inspiring and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities. Now we want to build on this spirit to create a legacy that extends well beyond Christmas. Together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most.

The campaign aims to raise £5 million for charities FareShare and Home-Start, and customers at the stores will be encouraged to make charity donations or buy products linked to the campaign.

Now the John Lewis advert is here, there’s really no denying it. Christmas is well and truly on its way.