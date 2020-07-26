unilad
John Saxon, Nightmare On Elm Street And Enter The Dragon Actor, Dies Aged 83

by : Millicent Cooke on : 26 Jul 2020 08:59
John Saxon, Nightmare On Elm Street And Enter The Dragon Actor, Dies Aged 83

John Saxon, star of Nightmare On Elm Street and Enter The Dragon, has died aged 83.

Saxon reportedly died of pneumonia in Tennessee yesterday, July 25, with his wife of 12 years, Gloria Martel, confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Saxon first hit the movie scene in 1955 when he starred in Running Wild. The following year he featured in The Unguarded Moment. The late 83-year-old worked at Universal Pictures for 18 months before they finally cast him in a movie.

Saxon went on to be part of more than 200 projects over his 60 year career, and was known for his roles in Enter The Dragon alongside Bruce Lee, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Craven’s New Nightmare. 

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the news of his death: 

Rest in peace, John Saxon.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

Millicent Cooke

Millicent is an ex-local newspaper editor and zero-award winning journalist from deepest, darkest Devon. When she's not drinking cider, looking at memes or trying to stay relevant, Millicent works as a social editor at UNILAD.

Topics: Film and TV, Death, Enter The Dragon, John Saxon, News, Nightmare on Elm Street, Now

