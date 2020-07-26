John Saxon, Nightmare On Elm Street And Enter The Dragon Actor, Dies Aged 83 New Line Cinema/Warner Bros

John Saxon, star of Nightmare On Elm Street and Enter The Dragon, has died aged 83.

Saxon reportedly died of pneumonia in Tennessee yesterday, July 25, with his wife of 12 years, Gloria Martel, confirming the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Saxon first hit the movie scene in 1955 when he starred in Running Wild. The following year he featured in The Unguarded Moment. The late 83-year-old worked at Universal Pictures for 18 months before they finally cast him in a movie.

Saxon went on to be part of more than 200 projects over his 60 year career, and was known for his roles in Enter The Dragon alongside Bruce Lee, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Craven’s New Nightmare.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media following the news of his death:

Rest in peace, John Saxon.