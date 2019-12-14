John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John Replay Grease Characters For First Time In 40 Years

Paramount Pictures/therealonj/Instagram

Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta are giving us all chills with a reunion more than 40 years since Grease was first released.

The actors, now 71 and 65 respectively, dressed as their iconic characters Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko for the first time in 41 years for a movie singalong event in Florida on Friday, December 13.

The ‘Meet ‘N Grease’ event took place at the Coral Sky Amphitheater in West Palm Beach, with fans getting to sing along with the film’s legendary soundtrack throughout the evening.

Not only that, but those attending the event even got to ask Newton-John and Travolta questions during a Q&A session afterwards, an event that saw the former change into her iconic ‘sexy’ Sandy look.

Now dressed in a leather jacket and leather pants rather than her previous ‘innocent’ look involving her wearing a pastel yellow skirt and cardigan, the actor hyped up the audience as they answered questions.

Newton-John shared a picture of the lifelong friends dressed in costumes inspired by their iconic roles – her in her sweet yellow ensemble and Travolta all in leather, of course – on her Instagram page.

Alongside the picture of the two holding hands, the 71-year-old wrote:

First time in costume since we made the movie! So excited!!

The three-day stage event also brought together some of the other cast members, including the T-Birds – Doody played by Barry Pearl, Sonny played by Michael Tucci and Putzie played by Kelly Ward.

Before his appearance, Travolta promoted the event on his Instagram page and showed off some of the original props from the film.

He captioned one video, posted to his stories:

The original 1948 Ford De Luxe convertible that you might just remember as #greasedlightning

Although this is the first time the two have dressed up as Sandy and Danny since the film, it’s not actually the first time they’ve reunited for fans.

Newton-John and Travolta starred alongside each other in the 1983 rom-com Two Of A Kind, and even made an appearance in Michael Jackson’s music video for Liberian Girl in 1987.

The actors, who as I’m sure you’re all aware can also sing, recorded a joint Christmas album, This Christmas, for charity in 2012 as well as a music video for one of the album’s songs, I Think You Might Like It.

And now they’ve reunited just before Christmas once more, what better gift could you ask for?!

