John Travolta Recreates Iconic Grease Dance With His Daughter Paramount Pictures/Scotts Miracle-Gro

Grease star John Travolta brought Danny Zuko back to life for a Super Bowl ad in which he recreated some of the character’s iconic dance moves.

It’s been more than 40 years since the actor brought the smooth-talking, leather-jacket-wearing T-bird into our lives, but his dance skills proved just as sharp as ever in the newly-released advert for Scotts Lawn.

Travolta appeared in the Super Bowl ad alongside his 20-year-old daughter, Ella, to recreate some of the shimmying and stepping his character did alongside co-star Olivia Newton John back in 1978.

Check it out below:

Travolta and Ella performed a few steps from the Hand Jive before the actor went off on a tangent and started breaking out some more original moves for what was supposed to be a TikTok video, with Ella having to instruct her dad how to begin filming as she points out, ‘Dad, it’s the red one.’

The pair are among a number of stars who appear in the ad, including Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, fitness instructor Emma Lovewell, and Martha Stewart, who proclaims that Travolta has ‘still got it’ while tending to tomatoes in her garden next door.

Grease hand jive Paramount Pictures

As Travolta and his daughter dance, The Office star Leslie David Baker shouts ‘Hey, Travoltas, don’t be Tik-ity Tok-king on my grass!’ while manning a barbecue.

The Scotts Lawn ad debuted ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Bowl game set to take place on Sunday, February 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

