unilad
Advert

John Travolta Recreates Iconic Grease Dance With His Daughter

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Feb 2021 12:09
John Travolta Recreates Iconic Grease Dance With His DaughterJohn Travolta Recreates Iconic Grease Dance With His DaughterParamount Pictures/Scotts Miracle-Gro

Grease star John Travolta brought Danny Zuko back to life for a Super Bowl ad in which he recreated some of the character’s iconic dance moves. 

It’s been more than 40 years since the actor brought the smooth-talking, leather-jacket-wearing T-bird into our lives, but his dance skills proved just as sharp as ever in the newly-released advert for Scotts Lawn.

Advert

Travolta appeared in the Super Bowl ad alongside his 20-year-old daughter, Ella, to recreate some of the shimmying and stepping his character did alongside co-star Olivia Newton John back in 1978.

Check it out below:

Travolta and Ella performed a few steps from the Hand Jive before the actor went off on a tangent and started breaking out some more original moves for what was supposed to be a TikTok video, with Ella having to instruct her dad how to begin filming as she points out, ‘Dad, it’s the red one.’

Advert

The pair are among a number of stars who appear in the ad, including Carl Weathers, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, fitness instructor Emma Lovewell, and Martha Stewart, who proclaims that Travolta has ‘still got it’ while tending to tomatoes in her garden next door.

Grease hand jiveGrease hand jiveParamount Pictures

As Travolta and his daughter dance, The Office star Leslie David Baker shouts ‘Hey, Travoltas, don’t be Tik-ity Tok-king on my grass!’ while manning a barbecue.

The Scotts Lawn ad debuted ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Bowl game set to take place on Sunday, February 7, when the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44
Celebrity

Dustin Diamond, Star Of Saved By The Bell, Dies Aged 44

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year
Technology

Elon Musk Says Human Trial Of Neuralink Brain Chip Could Begin This Year

Guy Who Made $30,000 From GameStop Shares Buys Consoles For Children’s Hospital
Life

Guy Who Made $30,000 From GameStop Shares Buys Consoles For Children’s Hospital

Lancashire Farm Makes £50,000 During Pandemic By Offering Zoom Calls With Goats
Animals

Lancashire Farm Makes £50,000 During Pandemic By Offering Zoom Calls With Goats

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Film and TV, Now, Super Bowl

Credits

Scotts Lawn/YouTube

  1. Scotts Lawn/YouTube

    Scotts & Miracle-Gro Big Game Commercial | Keep Growing :45

 