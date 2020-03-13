John Turtturo Recreates Iconic Ball Licking Scene For The Big Lebowski Spinoff

John Turtturo has reprised his role of Jesus Quintana and he’s made sure to get his tongue back in character for The Big Lebowski spinoff, The Jesus Rolls.

That’s right, over two decades after Quintana took to the lanes in the 1998 crime comedy, he, his ball and his baffling bowling technique are back.

Fans can see his tongue in action in a new teaser for The Jesus Rolls, which offers a nod back to the classic comedy as Quintana dominates the bowling alley before breaking out into a bit of salsa dancing.

John Turtturo recreates ball licking scene for The Jesus Rolls Screen Media

Turtturo, who starred in the original film directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, has written and directed the spinoff with the blessing of the Coen brothers, and evidently has managed to keep his character as eccentric as ever in the upcoming release.

Speaking about his creation in a statement, as per Variety, Turtturo said:

It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women.

John Turtturo salsa dancing in clip for The Jesus Rolls Screen Media

Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou star alongside Turtturo in the spinoff, which follows the trio ‘whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.’

The Jesus Rolls is set to be released in select cinemas on March 20 and will be available on demand March 23.