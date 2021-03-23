John Wick 4 And 5 Will Not Be Written By Franchise Creator Derek Kolstad

Lionsgate

While the John Wick franchise is set to continue, the upcoming fourth and fifth movies won’t be written by its creator.

Kickstarting the Keanussaince, Derek Kolstad’s first John Wick film became an immediate household name. With two sequels released and more in the pipeline, plus spin-off movie Ballerina and TV series The Continental, the world he’s sculpted is far from dead.

The next chapter is due for release next year, with a follow-up hitting cinemas in 2023 if all goes to plan. However, the scripts won’t be penned by Kolstad.

In a new interview with Collider, Kolstad surprisingly revealed: ‘I’m actually not involved in four and five.’

He continued: ‘At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with [David Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.’

Kolstad explained: ‘No, it wasn’t my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t. ‘

He added: ‘And so you look at that and you could be hurt, and I would say if I was 20 years ago I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it’s personal, so I’m never going to talk sh*t about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive.’

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits cinemas on May 27, 2022, with Chapter 5 due for release sometime in 2023.

