unilad
Advert

John Wick 4 And 5 Will Not Be Written By Franchise Creator Derek Kolstad

by : Cameron Frew on : 23 Mar 2021 12:33
John Wick 4 And 5 Will Not Be Written By Franchise Creator Derek KolstadLionsgate

While the John Wick franchise is set to continue, the upcoming fourth and fifth movies won’t be written by its creator. 

Kickstarting the Keanussaince, Derek Kolstad’s first John Wick film became an immediate household name. With two sequels released and more in the pipeline, plus spin-off movie Ballerina and TV series The Continental, the world he’s sculpted is far from dead.

Advert

The next chapter is due for release next year, with a follow-up hitting cinemas in 2023 if all goes to plan. However, the scripts won’t be penned by Kolstad.

John Wick 4 And 5 Will Not Be Written By Franchise's CreatorLionsgate

In a new interview with Collider, Kolstad surprisingly revealed: ‘I’m actually not involved in four and five.’

He continued: ‘At a certain stage of the studio will tell you, your creation is graduated, and you wish it well. I’m still close with Chad [Stahelski], still close with [David Leitch], and I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m excited to see.’

Advert

Kolstad explained: ‘No, it wasn’t my decision. When you think of the contractually of these things, the third one I shared the credit with any number of people, they didn’t have to come back to me, and so they didn’t. ‘

John Wick 4 And 5 Will Not Be Written By Franchise's CreatorLionsgate

He added: ‘And so you look at that and you could be hurt, and I would say if I was 20 years ago I would have been, but seeing what the industry is and how things go, I just believe that you bless everything and hope it all the best, and to the players involved who are doing other things elsewhere. And yeah, it’s personal, so I’m never going to talk sh*t about John Wick. I want this thing to survive and thrive.’

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits cinemas on May 27, 2022, with Chapter 5 due for release sometime in 2023. 

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training
Sport

Olympic Surfing Hopeful Katherine Diaz Dies After Being Struck By Lightning While Training

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California
Life

This Winery Will Pay You $10,000 A Month To Work And Live Rent-Free In California

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal
News

More Than 800 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Are Being Held Longer Than Is Legal

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid
News

North Carolina Police Seize Gun Disguised As Nerf Toy During Drug Raid

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Film, John Wick, Now

Credits

Collider

  1. Collider

    Derek Kolstad on Why He Isn’t Writing ‘John Wick 4’, the Status of ‘The Continental’ TV Series, and More

 