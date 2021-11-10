John Wick 4 Title Apparently Revealed By Star Shamier Anderson

Shamier Anderson/Instagram

Actor Shamier Anderson has seemingly revealed the title of John Wick 4 in an Instagram post to mark the end of the filming process.

The fourth instalment of the action franchise started filming earlier this year, after the outbreak of coronavirus had a major impact on Hollywood and caused severe delays to productions.

While the script for the film was revealed as not having been written by the show’s original creator, the title of the fourth film has yet been announced.

However, Anderson’s latest post has sparked excitement, alluding to a possible title for the next segment of the neo-noir.

Lionsgate

On November 9, alongside a series of images with cast and crew, the cover of the script, a clapperboard, note and tote bag, the actor told followers, ‘That’s a wrap on John Wick 4‘.

He said:

This has been such a rewarding experience for me. I am so grateful to the team @thunderroadpictures and @lionsgate for this opportunity.

According to the post, the filming that involved Anderson took ‘five months’ to complete.

‘Y’all are in for a treat next summer!,’ he teased.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice the print on the tote bag, which read ‘John Wick 4: Hagakure’.

‘Hagakure’ is a Japanese term that either means ‘In the Shadow of Leaves’ or ‘Hidden Leaves’, in reference to The Book of Samurai, Screenrant reports.

The book was written by Yamamoto Tsunetomo, and looks at the life and different teachings of the samurai.

Parallels between the franchise and the book have since been drawn, in how the criminal underworld in the film, as did the samurai, follows strict rules. Moreover, a passage in the book that begins, ‘We all want to live,’ appears to summarise how Wick hopes to exist, which is ultimately in peace, despite how he keeps being drawn back into his life as an assassin.

The Fandom post has since amassed more than 4,000 likes and 500 retweets, with followers flooding to the tweet in anticipation. One wrote, ‘Certainly would make sense with where they filmed and how Wick is very samurai-like in the way he carries himself.’

Another said:

The best title. The book is also absolutely amazing you should read it.

The long-awaited film is currently set for release on May 27, 2022.