John Wick: Chapter 3 Is Now Streaming On Netflix UK

Lionsgate

If you’re anything like me and can think of nothing better than sitting on the couch watching Netflix after a heavy week of celebrating the festivities, then boy oh boy have I got some good news for you.

As of today you can stream John Wick: Chapter 3 on Netflix, because what’s better than spending the remaining few hours of 2019 with Keanu Reeves in a suit? Nope, nothing.

With an impressive 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, the ‘brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action’ is well worth sinking your teeth into as you neck back a few glasses of bubbly and welcome the new year in with open arms.

Finish 2019 the right way: watching Keanu Reeves wearing a suit in the rain. John Wick 3 is now streaming. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 31, 2019

If you’ve yet to check out his smouldering performance in John Wick 3, then here’s the IMDb synopsis:

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

The overall critics’ consensus on Rotten Tomatoes describes John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum as being ‘another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand’.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film stars Keanu Reeves as the dog loving titular character. The main cast also includes Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne and Mark Dacascos.

Both John Wick (2014) and John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) were well received by critics and audiences alike, enjoying 87 per cent and 89 per cent respectively on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Lionsgate

If that doesn’t tickle your pickle, then you might want to look at US Netflix’s list of its most streamed series and films from the year to take inspiration for a bit of new year viewing.

According to the streaming giant, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery took the top spot when it came to the biggest number of streams, gaining a whopping 30,869,863 watches within three days of its release in summer.

And, it seems Murder Mystery has good company up at the top, as the third season of Stranger Things was the second most watched release overall, followed by 6 Underground and The Incredibles 2.

In addition to John Wick 3, La La Land is also set to land on UK Netflix today too, so the choices are endless really.

Happy viewing, and as a colleague of mine once said, have a great Kea-nu Year!

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]