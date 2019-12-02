John Wick: Chapter 3 Is Streaming On Netflix This Month

Lionsgate

If you’re anything like me, then you’ve probably got a list of about a hundred Christmas films you want to watch before the 25th.

However, if you fancy a break from bungling burglars and singing muppets, Netflix has some absolute crackers arriving this December. From Scott Pilgrim Vs The World to Jurassic World, there’s a decidedly non-tinselly film for every taste.

And – in my humble opinion – Netflix is saving their very best cinematic offering for the very last day of the month, with John Wick 3: Parabellum arriving on New Year’s Eve.

Netflix UK shared a packed roster of what’s coming to the platform over the festive season, with the cheeky – albeit controversial – caption, ‘don’t try to tell me John Wick 3 isn’t a Christmas film’.

And fans have reacted with all the jolliness of Father Christmas finding a nice glass of brandy by the fireplace, filling the comments section with merriment.

One person cheered:

JOHN WICK 3 IS GONNA BE ON NETFLIX??????? Marry me.

While another – in the face of many naysayers – declared:

John Wick 3 IS a Christmas movie.

Now, as much as I love belting out Auld Lang Syne over more than a few glasses of prosecco on New Year’s Eve, there’s also merit to staying in and writing a bunch of well intentioned but ultimately useless resolutions.

And who better to cosy up with while looking to the – hopefully magnificent – year ahead than internet boyfriend and seemingly faultless individual Keanu Reeves?

If you’ve yet to check out his smouldering performance in John Wick 3, then here’s the IMDb synopsis:

John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassin’s guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

If you aren’t already pulled in by the prospect of further thrills with everyone’s favourite dog person, then you should check out some of the extremely favourable reviews on Rotten Tomatoes.

Enjoying a fresher than toothpaste 90% reviewers’ score, the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes is as follows:

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum reloads for another hard-hitting round of the brilliantly choreographed, over-the-top action that fans of the franchise demand.

I say it every year, but 2019 was fucking stacked for film/TV. Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

John Wick 3

Watchmen

Parasite

Chernobyl

Barry

Booksmart

The Mandalorian

The Irishman

The Crown

Peaky Blinders

When They Finally See Us I could go on and on and on and on. — Hutch (@hutchinson) December 1, 2019

John Wick 3 was amazing! I loved the lighting of the movie, and all the actions scenes were great to see done by Keanu himself. They dont make great movies like this much anymore. — Loky (@kingfeds) December 2, 2019

Nothing like bringing in December like watching John Wick 3 with mom tonight lol I'm happy I'm finally watching it pic.twitter.com/6YCwuneQUI — Gaming🦝Raccoon (@Addictedraccoon) December 2, 2019

A very Merry Wick-mas and a Happy Kea-Nu Year!

John Wick 3 will come galloping into your Netflix account on December 31.

