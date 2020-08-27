John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Wants To Remake Blade For Marvel Marvel/Lionsgate

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has said he would want to remake Blade if the opportunity ever came around.

Now, as we all know, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige already revealed Blade was getting a surprise reboot – starring Mahershala Ali in the title role – during an unveiling of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year.

So far, details surrounding the reboot remain scarce; we have no idea when it will be released, and other than Ali, we have no idea who will be starring in the film. We also don’t know who will be sitting in the director’s chair.

What we do know is, given the chance, Stahelski would take the helm in a heartbeat. Don’t believe me? In a new interview with Comic Book, the director said he’d love to take a stab at directing the reboot.

He started by saying that, while he’s ‘not a gigantic superhero guy’, he does enjoy the Marvel movies. ‘I’ve come round,’ he explained while describing his love for The Avengers and Captain America.

‘I like James Gunn’s take on Guardians,’ he added. ‘I really dig him as a director and what he’s done with that. Ragnarok, I felt was really funny. I thought that was clever.’

Stahelski then went on to explain his thoughts on directing a Marvel film, stating:

If the opportunity ever came, I would like to take a stab at… the one that really jumps out to me would be, like, Blade. If they were going to redo Blade or something like that – just because I feel that one, for some reason, the vampire martial art action vibe. That would be a cool one to stretch and try and reinvent.

However, the director did say he would have to weigh up his options in such a scenario, especially considering he already has a number of projects in development. ‘It’s like, look, I’ve got the John Wick stuff,’ Stahelski explained.

‘I’m really curious about what I can do with Highlander and how I reinvent the hero worship stuff,’ he added. ‘Those fascinate me a lot… I just like more of the original properties that you can grow from as opposed to step into a number five or a number six. That’s all. Just choice.’

Stahelski’s hoping to start production on John Wick: Chapter 4 in the coming months, so let’s hope he’s saving all of his energy for that.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is yet to receive a release date.