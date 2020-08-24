John Wick Director Says Fifth Film Will Only Happen If Fourth Is Good Lionsgate

John Wick director Chad Stahelski won’t confirm a fifth movie in the franchise until he’s happy with the fourth.

Advert

Despite the next ultra violent Wick instalment’s imminent release now pushed to 2022, Stahelski isn’t one to get ahead of himself – even if the first three films have received positive receptions from audiences and critics alike.

The 51-year-old director jokingly acknowledged that he and Reeves, 55, were no spring chickens but felt confident they could produce something worthy: ‘There’s the studio business side of things where, of course, I think they think Keanu and I are getting on in our years, so they’re going to try do to two back-to-back.’

John Wick Summit Entertainment

Speaking about Lionsgate having already given the go-ahead for future chapters, Stahelski told Comicbook: ‘That’s interesting. It’s very flattering. I’m psyched that I have a studio behind me that wants to keep making John Wicks.’ In fact, they’d already greenlit a fifth movie before the fourth had even begun principal photography, in the hope of filming back-to-back sequels.

Advert

But the director still insists they need to keep getting it right if they are to progress:

The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, ‘Look, we have ideas, but it’s not like I’m working with two sets of writers on two movies’. We’re going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we’ll make that one. That doesn’t mean we won’t plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story.

Thankfully for fans, Stahelski seems happy to take his time and produce something genuinely great rather than become blinded by dollar signs: ‘The worst thing you can do is, ‘I got five ideas. I’m going to put two in number four and put three in number five,’ I don’t want to try and stretch into two movies.’

John Wick Summit Entertainment

Quality over quantity is what he and Reeves are striving for, rather than churning out mindless or weak concepts. Stahelski added: ‘I want to have solid ideas. So we’re attacking number four with everything we have. If there’s anything left on the table, we’ll fully attack number five.’

While 2020 may have seen people, world famous actors or otherwise, out of work due to the devastation of the global pandemic, Reeves has not only been a busy man with the long-awaited release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, but is also working on a fourth Matrix movie, on top of his John Wick shenanigans.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now scheduled for US release on 27 May, 2022.