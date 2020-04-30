John Wick Directors To Choreograph Matrix 4 Action Scenes
The directors of John Wick who rose to Hollywood fame via the stunt scene have revealed they’re helping out with the choreography for The Matrix 4.
Chad Stahelski and David Leitch, who were both involved with the stunts on the original Matrix trilogy – in fact, Stahelski even doubled for Keanu Reeves – will be returning for Lana Wachowski’s fourth instalment.
The two never left their Matrix roots far behind, working with Reeves again when they co-created and directed the John Wick franchise together. And now, the trio are reuniting yet again to do what they do best.
Speaking to Collider in a new interview, Stahelski revealed that The Matrix 4 is a reunion of sorts, with the production crew made up largely of that from the original Matrix movies.
He described the process as ‘really cool’, saying both he and Leitch were asked to ‘help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys’, adding: ‘I’m helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think Dave’s helping out for a sequence.’
The stuntman-turned-director continued:
Lana’s come back with a lot of love to have a pseudo-family reunion, so that’s been a lot of fun. It’s been good to see a lot of the crew members again. We just finished doing a sequence in San Francisco before the pandemic started.
While explaining his specific role, Stahelski was full of praise for Wachowski, saying that it’s mostly conceptual rather than as part of a second unit – a crew that is responsible for shooting supplementary footage such as stunts, inserts, and cutaways.
Explaining the reasoning behind this, Stahelski said:
What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We’ve had second unit directors on some of the Matrixes just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on Matrix 4, she’s directing her own action.
The second units for them are mostly establishing shots, the B-sides of the some of the compositions for some locations. But Lana, she does her own action. She weaves it into the main unit stuff, which is why their stuff looks so good.
Though he didn’t reveal anything more specific about the movie, Stahelski teased that fans of the original trilogy are going to ‘love’ the new movie, describing it as ‘incredibly fun’ and saying it will be ‘coming back with a vengeance’.
While The Matrix 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 21, 2021, this could likely be pushed back as production on the film has currently been halted as a result of the current health crisis.
