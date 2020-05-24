John Wick Producers Had To Fight To Kill His Dog

I think that they wanted to do it right, and so there were elements where [the studio said], ‘Let’s cut the dog out. Let’s just focus on it as an assassin coming out of retirement.’ That kind of thing.

But without that dog connection and without that underlying soul and the heartbeat of that character, and also the levity it brings the character and the levity it brings the humour, it was key.

At certain points, Chad and Dave, they fought for it, they got it and they were right. They continued to fight for the way they see certain stories playing out elsewhere. They’ve done quite well with that. They’re talented cats, man.