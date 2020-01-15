John Wick TV Show Will Premiere After Fourth Movie Summit Entertainment

As the mega success of the sequels demonstrate, viewers just cannot get enough of the high-octane world of John Wick, which expands stylishly with each film.

There are so many avenues to explore within this action thriller franchise, it wasn’t exactly surprising when it emerged there was going to be a spin-off TV show.

Entitled The Continental, this show will delve into the origin story of The Continental; a hotel which doubles as a refuge for assassins. And it doesn’t look like we have too long to wait until we check in.

As Deadline reports, The Continental is on track to premiere at some point after the fourth John Wick movie is released.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour, Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsch updated fans on the progress of the series, which will be set early on in the timeline of John Wick lore.

Hirsch said:

I had a meeting on a season pitch for this yesterday. We like the group of writers, and we’re trying to get it in the right place so it doesn’t interfere with the motion picture. It will air sometime after the fourth movie.

Fans of John Wick have been left delighted by this update, with many believing the TV show to be a positive development for the franchise, allowing for fresh angles and alternative character exploration.

One person tweeted:

#TheContinental is gonna be something mind-blowing! No doubt this is the next best step for the franchise to go. I’m sure of it. Psyched for this news!

Another enthused:

There is going to be a John Wick TV show, and I cannot emphasize this enough, there is going to be a John Wick TV show.

First reported on in 2017, The Continental was snapped up by Lionsgate-backed broadcaster Starz, with showrunner Chris Collins (Sons of Anarchy) penning the script.

In a Starz press release from 2018, Hirsch revealed:

This series is truly unlike anything else on TV. The Continental promises to include the thunderous fight sequences and intensely staged shootouts between professional assassins and their targets that fans have come to expect in the John Wick movie franchise as well as introducing some new, darkly compelling characters who inhabit this underground world.

Other members of the team behind the film franchise include Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk, Chad Stahelski, John Wick franchise screenwriter Derek Kolstad, along with Collins and David Leitch as executive producers. Stahelski will direct the premiere episode.

Keanu Reeves as Wick reportedly won’t be the star of this upcoming show, but the potential for a cameo appearance has yet to be ruled out.

John Wick 4 is scheduled for release May 21, 2021.