John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Hitman’ Is Available To Buy

There’s no doubt John Wick is cool as hell. I mean, he’s an assassin for God’s sake… who wouldn’t want to be him?

For those of you who perhaps don’t want to be him because, y’know, it’d be a lot of effort, there is a happy middle ground. That being you can still look as cool as he does without having to do any of the hard work.

Interested? Great, because the iconic Ford Mustang Mach 1 that Keanu Reeves’ character drives in each of the three John Wick movies – aptly named ‘The Hitman’ – is now available to buy.

Thanks to Classic Recreations, an Oklahoma-based workshop that has produced several screen-accurate replicas of Wick’s car with the help of Ford Motor Company, you can now own one of the bad-ass vehicles for yourself.

Each 1969 Mach 1 is built to order by the company and can be customised with different colour schemes, including: Hitman Grey/Beagle Black; Acapulco Blue; Aztec Aqua; Black Jade; Calypso Coral; Candyapple Red; Champagne Gold; and Gulfstream Aqua.

Other colours include: Indian Fire Red; Lime Gold; Meadowlark Yellow; New Lime; Pastel Grey; Raven Black; Royal Maroon; Silver Jade; Wimbledon White; and Winter blue. Other custom colours are available upon request.

The base price for the vehicle is $169,000, whereby the car will be built from an original 1969 or 1970 Mustang body and will come equipped with Ford performance crate engines.

However, various parts of the car can be customised, with customers able to opt for a brand-new body licensed by Ford. Other features include a Boss 302 intake, both coilover front and rear suspensions, and a Tremec transmission offered in both manual or automatic.

Basically, if it sounds like a bit of you it’s going to set you back a fair amount of money. For those dedicated John Wick fans of you out there though, it might just be worth it.