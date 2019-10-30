John Witherspoon, Comedian And Friday Actor, Dies Aged 77

PA/Entertainment Film

Comedian and actor John Witherspoon has tragically passed away aged 77.

Witherspoon’s family announced his sudden death at his home in Sherman Oaks, California on Tuesday (29 October).

The comedian’s career began in stand up and spanned more than five decades, with his most notable film role being that of Ice Cube’s father, Willie Jones, in all of the Friday movies.

A statement from his family reads:

It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband and father has passed away. He was a legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you POPS always and forever.

Witherspoon also worked on The Boondocks, as the voice for Gramps, as well as playing Pops on The Wayans Brothers.

He also made appearances on The Tracy Morgan Show and Black Jesus.

He’s survived by his wife Angela and sons JD and Alexander.

RIP.