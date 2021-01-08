Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Lying About Donating $7 Million Divorce Settlement To Charity PA Images

Johnny Depp has accused ex-wife Amber Heard of lying about donating the $7 million she made from their divorce to charity.

Heard vowed to donate the money to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and American Civil Liberties Union, after declaring she didn’t want the cash, following their split in 2016.

Advert 10

However, Depp has now apparently accused the 34-year-old of lying about the donation, after chasing the two organisations up in a bid to find out just how much she had given them.

Johnny Depp Amber Heard PA Images

Following a number of subpoenas from Depp’s legal team, hospital documents have suggested that it received a total of $100,000, rather than the $3.5 million which was promised by the Aquaman star. Meanwhile, the ACLU refused to cooperate.

The documents, which have been published in the MailOnline, reveal that bosses at the children’s hospital even wrote to Heard to in June 2019, to check if ‘the pledge will not be fulfilled’.

Advert 10

Now, Depp’s team say these documents prove Heard was lying about the giveaway, not only in media interviews, but in the testimony she gave during the recent libel trial between Depp and The Sun newspaper.

The actor sued the publication for libel after it printed a headline calling him a ‘wife beater’ – a claim a UK judge decided was substantially true, after hearing evidence at the Old Bailey.

PA Images

‘I remained financially independent from him [Depp] the whole time we were together and the entire amount of my divorce settlement was donated to charity,’ Heard is reported to have said in a witness statement for the trial.

Advert 10

This evidence appeared to contribute to Judge Andrew Nichol, who said the donation ‘is hardly the act one would expect of a gold-digger.’

In response to the new information regarding her donations, Heard’s legal team have described the move as a ‘desperate attempt’ to drag her name.

Elaine Bredehoft accused the former Pirates of the Caribbean star of ‘planting’ the story, because he knew his ex-wife had been ‘delayed’ in her goal to fulfil the pledge.

‘Mr Depp’s effort to plant stories in the media criticising Amber for not yet fulfilling all the donations she pledged to charity is yet another desperate attempt to divert attention from the UK Court’s findings relating to allegations of Mr Depp committing domestic abuse and violence,’ she said in a statement, as per Deadline.

Advert 10

johnny depp amber heard PA Images

‘Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfil her pledge.’

Bredehoft added:

However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr Depp’s false accusations against her.

Advert 10

Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in Fairfax County, Virginia, which claims she created a ‘hoax’ account of domestic abuse for a newspaper article in 2018.