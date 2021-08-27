Johnny Depp Addresses Adoring Fans Calling Them ‘Soldiers’ Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

@salveogvm/Twitter

Johnny Depp told his fans they were ‘soldiers’ amid their support for the actor in his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently addressed ‘Hollywood’s boycott’ of him in the wake of his libel suit loss, with a High Court judge ruling in favour of The Sun‘s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) with regards to an article claiming Depp was a ‘wife beater.’

The case saw Depp depart from the Fantastic Beasts franchise and, according to Minamata‘s director, MGM ‘burying’ his new movie.

In footage shared to Twitter by @salveogvm, Depp can be seen waving to fans at a recent event, with one saying they ‘believe him’, referencing his abuse allegations against Heard. ‘You are all amazing soldiers. Thank you, bless you,’ he said.

This echoes recent comments in an interview with The Times, in which he spoke about the ‘surreal five years’ since Heard first made accusations against him. He described it as an ‘absurdity of media mathematics… whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through. But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd.’

PA Images

He then praised his supporters, explaining how ‘they have always been my employers… they are all our employers. They buy tickets, merchandise. They made all of those studios rich, but they forgot that a long time ago. I certainly haven’t.

‘I’m proud of these people, because of what they are trying to say, which is the truth. The truth they’re trying to get out since it doesn’t in more mainstream publications. It’s a long road that sometimes gets clunky. Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed on the ride with me and it’s for them I will fight. Always, to the end. Whatever it may be,’ he added.

Depp’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against the Aquaman star will proceed in April 2022.

