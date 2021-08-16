Johnny Depp Breaks Silence Since Libel Suit Loss

PA Images

Johnny Depp has spoken out against Hollywood in his first interview since his libel suit loss to The Sun.

In November last year, a High Court judge ruled in favour of the paper’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), after the 57-year-old actor sued over a 2018 article titled, ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?’, referencing abuse allegations against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

He unsuccessfully attempted to appeal the ruling, which saw him depart from the Harry Potter spin-off series and remain silent in the press.

Depp somewhat addressed ‘Hollywood’s boycott of… me’ in a new interview with The Times, discussing the ‘surreal five years’ since accusations were made against him. He also linked this to his film Minamata, which has allegedly been ‘buried’ by MGM over concerns ‘the personal issues of an actor in the film could reflect negatively upon them’, the director said.

‘Some films touch people. And this affects those in Minamata and people who experience similar things. And for anything… [pause] for Hollywood’s boycott of, erm, me? One man, one actor in an unpleasant and messy situation, over the last number of years?’ he said, with the publication noting how he often spoke in ‘riddles’.

Saying he was striving to ‘bring things to light’, Depp described his fall from the limelight as an ‘absurdity of media mathematics… whatever I’ve gone through, I’ve gone through. But, ultimately, this particular arena of my life has been so absurd’.

He spoke in praise of his fans, saying, ‘They have always been my employers… they are all our employers. They buy tickets, merchandise. They made all of those studios rich, but they forgot that a long time ago. I certainly haven’t.’

‘I’m proud of these people, because of what they are trying to say, which is the truth. The truth they’re trying to get out since it doesn’t in more mainstream publications. It’s a long road that sometimes gets clunky. Sometimes just plain stupid. But they stayed on the ride with me and it’s for them I will fight. Always, to the end. Whatever it may be,’ he added.

