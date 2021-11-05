Johnny Depp Given Access To Amber Heard’s Phone Records To Prove Assault Pics Were ‘Fake’

Alamy

Johnny Depp has been granted access to Amber Heard’s phone records in a bid to prove photos of his alleged assault were fake.

Depp’s libel lawsuit against the Aquaman star will go to trial next year, coming after his libel loss against The Sun in November 2020, with the judge ruling the paper’s claim that he was a ‘wife-beater’ as ‘substantially true’. However, despite attempts by Heard’s attorneys to dismiss his case, a Virginia judge denied their motion.

However, ahead of the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million suit against Heard, the actor’s legal team plans to prove that she doctored photos to make it look like he’d assaulted her.

As per Page Six, Depp’s lawyers have accused Heard of forging photos in which she has two black eyes, having allegedly been attacked by her ex-husband in 2015.

‘Ms. Heard’s counsel has repeatedly used these phony photographs at deposition,’ Depp’s lawyer Benjamin Chew said in a court filing, also claiming that the Los Angeles Police Department ‘disavowed the photographs’ and ‘did not depict what they saw’.

When the LAPD responded to the alleged assault, Chew said ‘they found no injury upon Ms. Heard and no disruption to the penthouses’.

‘Ms. Heard and her friends then fabricated photos that she used to obtain an ex parte TRO [temporary restraining order] and a $7 million divorce settlement which Ms. Heard falsely testified in London she gave to the ACLU and, more scandalously, to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles; sick children with cancer,’ he added.

The Circuit Court of Fairfax County, Virginia, has since ruled that Depp’s team can look at Heard’s phone records and have them analysed by their expert, Brian Neumeister, for any signs of tampering, as earlier efforts were hampered by not having the metadata.

‘So Ms. Heard or someone on her behalf doctored those photographs three years later. When that came up in her testimony in London, Ms. Heard falsely denied it. In short, Your Honour, without forensic imaging Mr. Neumeister cannot properly assess or verify Ms. Heard’s data,’ Chew added.

Depp’s lawsuit concerns a Washington Post op-ed written by Heard that he considers to be a libellous piece against him.