Johnny Depp Invested His Own Money On Pirates Of The Caribbean Set To Protect Crew

Johnny Depp reportedly used his own money to look after crew members working on the set of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

In 2010, a year before the fourth Pirates movie was released, Depp apparently became concerned about the crew, who were working in cold, rainy conditions at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath.

Wanting to make sure they were protected from the classic British weather experience, the now 58-year-old actor dipped into his own pocket to ensure that all 500 crew members had warm, waterproof coats.

The expense reportedly set the actor back a treasure-worthy £40,000.

Speaking with The Sun at the time, a crew member revealed:

Johnny paid out of his own pocket for all 500 of us to have a nice warm waterproof. It’s a great morale boost and another example of why he is one of the nicest people in Hollywood.

Kevin McNally, who played hardy sea dog Mr Gibbs in the swashbuckling franchise, recently confirmed that this story was indeed true during an interview with the Daily Express.

The 65-year-old actor, who appeared alongside Depp in each of the five movies, said:

He bought the entire crew coats, the cast didn’t see any coats. I think he didn’t want to spoil us! He also did get the entire crew some very nice wallets imprinted with the tattoo he has on his arm.

McNally is here referring to the sparrow design inked on Depp’s forearm, which is of course a nod to his iconic character, Captain Jack Sparrow.