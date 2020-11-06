unilad
Johnny Depp Leaves Fantastic Beasts 3 After Being Asked To Resign

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 06 Nov 2020 16:36
PA Images

Johnny Depp has revealed he has been asked to resign from his role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts, following his recent unsuccessful libel trial.

The actor took to Instagram to thank fans for their support and loyalty, adding that he felt ‘humbled and moved’ by the ‘many messages of love and concern’ over the last few days.’

‘Secondly, I wish to let you know what I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindel in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,’ Depp explained.

‘Finally, I wish to say this,’ he added. ‘The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.

‘My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.’

johnny depp amber heardjohnny depp amber heardPA Images

The announcement comes days after the actor lost his libel case against The Sun, after it printed an article calling him a ‘wife beater.’

The 2018 headline read ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?’ after Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of domestic abuse.

Depp sued The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), as well as executive editor Dan Wootton, however the judge ruled in favour of the newspaper, claiming the article was ‘substantially true.’

Emma Rosemurgey

Topics: Celebrity, Johnny Depp

