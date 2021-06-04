unilad
Advert

Johnny Depp Once Batted Off Security Guard Trying To Take His Teddy

by : Emily Brown on : 04 Jun 2021 16:45
Johnny Depp Once Batted Off Security Guard Trying To Take His TeddyPA Images

Footage shared on TikTok shows how Johnny Depp once batted off a security guard who attempted to take the teddy he’d been gifted by a member of the audience. 

Shared by TikTok user Izzy Evans, who goes by the handle ‘@isabellasign’, the footage was credited to ‘@johnnydeppofficial’ and appeared to have been taken from an interview panel at the Venice International Film Festival, where Depp appeared alongside a number of other hosts.

Advert

As the panel came to an end, Depp could be seen in an exchange with someone in the crowd, who threw him a soft teddy shaped like a lion.

Check out how much the actor enjoyed the gift below:

Loading…

The actor appeared to be enamoured with the toy even before he got his hands on it, and was evidently more than happy to catch it when it flew his way. He looked down at the teddy like a child on Christmas morning, and after clarifying with the audience member that it was his to keep, began to make his way away from the crowd.

Advert

Depp’s protectiveness of the toy became particularly apparent when, like a jealous sibling, a security guard reached out and attempted to take it from the actor. The guard potentially thought they were doing Depp a favour, saving him from being lumbered with a gift from a fan, but Depp made clear that wasn’t the case.

Johnny Depp (PA Images)PA Images

He refused to let go of the toy and prevented the guard from getting hold of it by swiftly batting his hand away, leaving no doubt as to how much he loved it.

After seeing the footage, amused TikTok users described the actor as ‘pure’ and ‘sweet’.

Advert

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Children Who Stole AK-47 And Shotgun Were ‘Coming Out To Kill Cops’, Sheriff Says
News

Children Who Stole AK-47 And Shotgun Were ‘Coming Out To Kill Cops’, Sheriff Says

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Breaks Down Discussing Kanye West Divorce
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Tearfully Breaks Down Discussing Kanye West Divorce

More Than Half Of Overweight Adults Have Been Fat-Shamed By Their Doctor, Study Finds
Health

More Than Half Of Overweight Adults Have Been Fat-Shamed By Their Doctor, Study Finds

Man Air-Lifted To Hospital After Jumping 200ft From Durdle Door In Shocking Video
News

Man Air-Lifted To Hospital After Jumping 200ft From Durdle Door In Shocking Video

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Johnny Depp, Security, TikTok

Credits

@isabellasign/TikTok

  1. @isabellasign/TikTok

    i love johnny sm

 