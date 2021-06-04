Johnny Depp Once Batted Off Security Guard Trying To Take His Teddy

PA Images

Footage shared on TikTok shows how Johnny Depp once batted off a security guard who attempted to take the teddy he’d been gifted by a member of the audience.

Shared by TikTok user Izzy Evans, who goes by the handle ‘@isabellasign’, the footage was credited to ‘@johnnydeppofficial’ and appeared to have been taken from an interview panel at the Venice International Film Festival, where Depp appeared alongside a number of other hosts.

As the panel came to an end, Depp could be seen in an exchange with someone in the crowd, who threw him a soft teddy shaped like a lion.

Check out how much the actor enjoyed the gift below:

The actor appeared to be enamoured with the toy even before he got his hands on it, and was evidently more than happy to catch it when it flew his way. He looked down at the teddy like a child on Christmas morning, and after clarifying with the audience member that it was his to keep, began to make his way away from the crowd.

Depp’s protectiveness of the toy became particularly apparent when, like a jealous sibling, a security guard reached out and attempted to take it from the actor. The guard potentially thought they were doing Depp a favour, saving him from being lumbered with a gift from a fan, but Depp made clear that wasn’t the case.

He refused to let go of the toy and prevented the guard from getting hold of it by swiftly batting his hand away, leaving no doubt as to how much he loved it.

After seeing the footage, amused TikTok users described the actor as ‘pure’ and ‘sweet’.

