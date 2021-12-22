Johnny Depp ‘Ruined His Life’ Marrying Amber Heard, Former Bandmate Says
Johnny Depp’s former bandmate has claimed that the actor’s marriage to Amber Heard ‘ruined’ his life.
Depp, 58, and Heard’s, 35, relationship has been under the microscope for years, after accusations of abuse were made following their split.
Heard claimed that domestic abuse had taken place, and in 2020 Depp lost a libel case against The Sun, which he started after they branded him a ‘wife beater’.
However, former bandmate, Bill ‘Beano’ Hanti has since accused Heard of having ‘ruined [Depp’s] life’ and driven him ‘to the point of insanity’.
Hanti was in a band with Depp in the 1980s, known as The Kids. He voiced his views on Heard in the documentary Johnny vs Amber, a two-part series that looks at the fallout between the actor and his ex-wife.
Hanti was not one-sided in his views on Depp, as he acknowledged that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had ‘f*cked’ things up with his previous partner and mother to his children, Vanessa Paradis, who Hanti thinks is a ‘beautiful soul’.
However, Hanti defended Depp in his relationship to Heard, who the actor met on set of The Rum Diary in 2009.
He said:
She just saw him coming. She got the opportunity to be a part of that film and she worked it.
Ruined his life, it really did. Look at it, it totally f****d his career over. Cost him his friends. Part of his family.
She got inside John’s head and made him absolutely crazy to the point where he was drinking and drugging, to the point of insanity.
The recently released series looks at both opposing sides of the divorce and the legal cases that have followed in its wake.
From NGN representative Sasha Wass QC trying to ‘prove a pattern of abusive behaviour’ in the libel case against Depp, to Depp portraying that he ‘found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image’, the series intends to go ‘beyond the headlines’, according Charlotte Reid, VP Head of Commissioning, L&E, at Discovery.
Depp has since launched a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife.
Johnny vs Amber launched on December 18, and is available to watch via Discovery+.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, Marriage