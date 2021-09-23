Johnny Depp Slams ‘Cancel Culture’ As He Accepts Lifetime Achievement Award

Alamy

Actor Johnny Depp has branded ‘cancel culture’ as being ‘out of hand’.

The Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor has been the source of controversy over the past year in light of his ongoing legal battles with ex-wife and fellow actor, Amber Heard.

Heard alleged that Depp had beaten her during their marriage, leading to The Sun describing him as a ‘wife beater’ in an article.

He went on to sue the newspaper for libel, but lost the case after a judge ruled that The Sun had shown that what it published was ‘substantially true’. Depp has since filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard instead.

Undeniably, things have gone downhill for him ever since. The actor was even asked to step down from his role in Fantastic Beasts.

But, despite the tough year Depp has had, he’s received the honorary Donostia Award at this year’s San Sebastian Film Festival.

Following him being put forward for the award, Depp spoke at a press conference for the festival yesterday, September 22, which he used as an opportunity to address ‘cancel culture’, and urged people to stand up against it.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor said:

It can be seen as an event in history that lasted for however long it lasted, this cancel culture, this instant rush to judgement based on what essentially amounts to polluted air. It’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe. Not one of you. No one out that door. No one is safe.

Depp continued, as per Deadline, ‘It takes one sentence and there’s no more ground, the carpet has been pulled. It’s not just me that this has happened to, it’s happened to a lot of people. This type of thing has happened to women, men. Sadly at a certain point they begin to think that it’s normal. Or that it’s them. When it’s not.’

The 58-year-old went on to admit that he was ‘worried’ about attending the festival and receiving the prestigious award, but thanked the festival’s director, Jose Luis Rebordinos, and the mayor of San Sebastian for their ‘undying support’ and for ‘not buying what has been, for far too long, some notion of me that doesn’t exist’.