Johnny Depp Will Receive Full Salary For Fantastic Beasts 3 Despite Being Asked To Resign

Despite being asked to resign, and having stepped down from the film, Johnny Depp will be fully paid for his role in Fantastic Beasts 3.

The actor, who played Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off series, recently departed from the third film and the character all-together.

The 57-year-old earlier posted a statement regarding his resignation, writing, ‘I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindel in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request.’

Grindelwald Fantastic Beasts

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. film chief Toby Emmerich made the decision to oust the star in the wake of his libel trial against The Sun, as well as his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The case revolved around an article titled ‘Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?’

Depp had sued The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), as well as executive editor Dan Wootton. However, the judge ruled in favour of the tabloid, citing the detailed testimony of Heard which made the words ‘substantially true’.

Depp has denied all allegations of abuse against Heard. His lawyer David Sherborne said, as per Metro, ‘Despite that, the defendants published the allegations, without any reference to the claimant’s position, to launch (Mr Wootton’s) brand new column with a fanfare.’

Johnny Depp

With the star losing his case, Emmerich and the studio were backed into a corner. If other publications had free reign to call the actor similar names, or continue to reference the allegations against him, it would be a nightmare for public relations.

Since Depp had a pay-or-play contract, he will be fully compensated for the movie despite only filming one scene since production kicked off on September 30. As there was no morality clause, he’ll still receive his salary. Also, he was asked to resign by the studio, rather than being fired.

Colin Farrell Fantastic Beasts

The role will be recast for the threequel and future instalments, however it’s unclear who’ll play Grindelwald. Some fans expressed wishes for Colin Farrell to return, who first played the character before he morphed into Depp.

Depp’s statement continued, ‘The surreal judgment of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.’

Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently set for release on November 12, 2021.