Johnny Depp Wins Motion Against Amber Heard To Prove Divorce Settlement Charity Donation

Amber Heard must prove she donated her divorce settlement to charity after Johnny Depp’s legal victory.

Earlier this year, Depp unsuccessfully attempted to appeal his High Court libel ruling, which sided with The Sun calling him a ‘wife beater’ as Heard’s claims of abuse were ‘substantially true’.

Months later, following controversy and debate, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has secured a rare victory in his legal battles with Heard.

Heard, who’s recently been training for Aquaman 2 despite staunch petitions from fans, vowed to donate the money from her $7 million divorce settlement in 2016 to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

However, as per the MailOnline, Depp’s lawyer Andrew Caldecott said the alleged donation was a ‘calculated and manipulative lie’ that ‘tipped the scales against Mr Depp from the very beginning’.

The star’s legal team filed a petition with the New York Supreme Court for the ACLU to hand over documents that prove Heard’s donation, having previously refused to co-operate. The judge ruled in favour of 23 out of the 24 requests in the ‘motion to compel’, only denying the request for documents pertaining to her role as an ACLU ‘brand ambassador’.

The judge said Depp ‘has satisfied the initial burden of stating the circumstances of reasons underlying the subpoena… the ACLU has failed to demonstrate that the information sought it utterly irrelevant to the action’.

‘Thus, for the reasons stated herein, the petition is granted and denied in part and respondents are ordered to comply with all subpoenas with the exception of… documents pertaining to Ms Heard’s role as a brand ambassador for the ACLU,’ they added.

In a witness statement earlier this year, Heard said she ‘remained financially independent from [Depp] the whole time we were together and the entire amount of my divorce settlement was donated to charity’.