Johnny Knoxville Announces Jackass Delay With A Jackass Stunt

@johnnyknoxville/Instagram/PA

It’s not quite the announcement we wanted, but Johnny Knoxville sure knows how to deliver bad news.

It’s been more than 10 years since the last Jackass film, so fans were understandably excited to hear a fourth instalment in the franchise, Jackass Forever, was coming to cinemas later this year.

Advert 10

Unfortunately, as we’ve come to expect with film releases recently, this date has been pushed back because of the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Still, at least we got some more stunts from Knoxville to bide us over. Check it out:

Loading…

Sharing the news of the delay by scaling a billboard and dabbling in some graffiti, Knoxville undoubtedly broke a few state laws to amend the date on a billboard for the upcoming film.

Advert 10

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Knoxville wrote, ‘Because of covid we are pushing the release date of #JackassForever to February 4th, 2022. We will see you there. P.S. Yes, I’m a brunette again.’

The high-wire stunt may not be his most nerve-wracking, but it’s among his most heartbreaking, with fans replying to the video to express their sadness. ‘Well that f*cking blows,’ one wrote.

Loading…

‘Bro we really needed that movie this year, times are becoming bleak and we direly need a new jackass movie,’ another said.

Advert 10

Picking up on his change of hairstyle, another wrote, ‘Aw man silver fox Knox was a sight to see.’

Other commenters were more concerned about Bam Margera’s involvement in the film, following reports of the Jackass star suing Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and producer Spike Jonze, among others, over his treatment during filming and subsequent departure from the project.

Jackass Forever will now hit cinemas on February 4, 2022.