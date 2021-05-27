Johnny Knoxville Finally Responds To Bam Margera’s Instagram Outbursts

PA/BamMargera/Instagram

After a series of outbursts, allegations and even restraining orders, Johnny Knoxville has now commented on the ongoing saga between Bam Margera and the Jackass team.

Margera has been hitting headlines recently after making a series of claims about his time on the upcoming Jackass 4 movie. Taking aim at Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine, Margera said his Jackass ‘family’ had betrayed him, and made him go ‘batsh*t’ with ‘their stupid f*cking contract.’

‘So, my family Jackass has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me… not all of them, I love all of them and I love them back, but it’s specifically Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville,’ Margera said.

PA Images

The outburst elicited a heartfelt response from fellow Jackass star Steve-O, who commented: ‘Bam — the two people you’re saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life.’

He added: ‘Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You’ve continued to get loaded, it’s that simple. We all love you every bit as much as we all say we do, but nobody who really loves you can enable or encourage you to stay sick.’

Tremaine, however, has apparently taken a different course of action, reportedly filing for a restraining order against Margera.

PA Images

While Knoxville has remained fairly quiet outside of promotional duties for the film, he touched upon the current situation with Margera, and the entire Jackass crew, in a recent interview with GQ.

When asked whether Jackass, or the lifestyle that seems to come with it, was ‘responsible for exacerbating his friends’ struggles,’ Knoxville replied: ‘I think each of us was responsible for his own actions. And when someone’s struggling, everyone tries to help that person. And at the end of the day, that person has to want help. Sometimes they don’t. Yet.’

Mentioning Margera specifically, Knoxville said: ‘We want Bam to be happy and healthy and get the help he needs. We tried to push that along. I think that’s all I really want to say about it.’

GQ confirmed Margera had been fired from Jackass 4 for breaking his contract, with Margera saying, ‘It hurts my heart, because I’ve waited 10 years for this.’

In response, Knoxville added: ‘I don’t want to get into public back-and-forth with Bam. I just want him to get better.’