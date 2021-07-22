Johnny Knoxville Reveals Worst Part Of Jackass Horse Semen Stunt

Paramount Pictures

Johnny Knoxville has revealed the worst part of watching Chris Pontius’s horse semen stunt in Jackass Number Two.

After more than 10 years, the boys are getting back together for Jackass Forever, reuniting Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey, and Dave England for more painful, disgusting jollity alongside some fresh blood.

The franchise frontman has got himself into some serious scrapes over the years, like his eyeball popping out or breaking his penis trying to flip a motorcycle – but one of the grossest stunts he’s ever endured wasn’t even really his own.

In 2006’s Jackass Number Two, Knoxville, Steve-O and Pontius learn ‘How To Milk A Horse’ – aka, they trick a horse into ejaculating into a ‘fake horse vagina’. To make things worse, Pontius then drinks the semen, before feeling rather sick. ‘That’s semen alright,’ he says, as others laugh.

In a new Quick-Fire questions interview with LADbible, Knoxville looked back on the stunt. ‘Oh god, see that’s one of the things you can’t call in sick for work. [Pontius] was super hungover… and I think he showed up late for work that day… so he had to do something big to get out of the dog house with [director Jeff] Tremaine,’ he said.

‘Plus I think Pontius actually wanted to do it, too [laughs],’ he added. When asked what the worst thing about it was, Knoxville said, ‘Being there. Seeing it. Smelling the semen. Watching Pontius regurgitate the semen. It was all bad, but great.’

Jackass Forever hits cinemas on October 22.