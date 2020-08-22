Joker Documentary Put On A Happy Face Drops On iTunes For Free

Warner Bros.

‘Have you ever danced with the devil in the pale moonlight?’ DC has dropped a brand-new, free Joker documentary on iTunes.

Advert

The Joker isn’t just the best comicbook antagonist ever; he’s the best supervillain of all time. As noted in The Dark Knight, he’s an ‘agent of chaos’, someone who just ‘wants to watch the world burn’ – no real agenda, only mayhem, like a ‘mad dog off the leash’.

Even with his backstory explored in last year’s Joker, brought to life by Joaquin Phoenix, he’s still an endlessly mysterious figment of madness. Now, you can dive deep into the Clown Prince of Crime’s world.

Check out the trailer for The Joker: Put On A Happy Face:

Advert

The Joker: Put On A Happy Face is completely free to stream on iTunes, or via the Apple TV app. For fans of the character, it’s the ultimate treat, packed with incredible interviews (Jack Nicholson and Mark Hamill even make an appearance).

The official description for the documentary reads: ‘Featuring interviews with filmmakers and industry legends, discover the origins and evolution of The Joker, and learn why The Clown Prince of Crime is universally hailed as the greatest comicbook supervillain of all time.’

Joker 2019 2 Warner Bros.

The documentary was shown off at DC Fandome tonight, August 22; a 24-hour event showcasing new footage from The Batman, The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – it’s been dubbed the ‘largest gathering of talent, announcements and content reveals in the history of DC’.

The Joker: Put On A Happy Face is available to stream on iTunes now.