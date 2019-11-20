Joker Sequel In The Works

Warner Bros.

Joker fans unite, as sources have confirmed a follow-up to the film is in the works.

According to reports, the film’s directer, Todd Phillips, is likely to re-team with Joaquin Phoenix, with the two reportedly in talks.

Phillips is expected to write the script alongside Scott Silver, who worked on the first movie’s screenplay.

Phillips originally pitched an idea to Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich to develop a range of DC characters’ origin stories on October 7, according to The Hollywood Reporter. That idea was turned down, but it’s said he emerged from the meeting with the rights to make one other DC story.

Now that Joker has crossed the $1 billion mark, and as the film keeps bringing in money from overseas, it’s no wonder Phillips is in talks to reprise his role as director for a follow-up.

More to follow…

