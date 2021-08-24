Jonah Hill Compares Instagram To Cigarettes, Says ‘It Is Death’

PA Images/@jonahhill/Instagram

Jonah Hill has been reflecting on his relationship with social media, describing Instagram as ‘the biggest killer’ as a result of its negative impact on mental health.

In a conversation with director Adam McKay for GQ, Hill spoke openly about how his time in therapy has helped him understand how best to take care of his own health and wellbeing, and how he’s learnt to limit his exposure to Instagram and other social media platforms as a result.

PA Images

Hill explained that while he sporadically uses Instagram, he treats the platform like he would any other substance that was bad for your health, directly comparing the app to other bad habits by calling it ‘the cigarettes of this time’.

‘It is the biggest killer. It is death,’ he said, before going on to admit, ‘I fully participate in it, like I smoke cigarettes. Again, it’s a spectrum of what you find healthy. I have to have really limited interaction with it.’

The actor added that while he doesn’t judge those who do rely on social media, and is aware that he benefits from the publicity the platform like Instagram brings, he’s ultimately ‘out here trying’ to improve himself as a person.

‘For me, I’m not dissing anybody. I’ll post a selfie on Instagram. I don’t give a f**k. I’m just as hypocritical as everybody else,’ he said. ‘The point being is it’s all maybe a work in progress to get towards happiness.’

@jonahhill/Instagram

Elsewhere in the interview, Hill gave an insight into how he was able to get to such a positive place in his own life, crediting surfing, transcendental meditation and the use of ‘visualisation techniques’ created by his therapist, Phil Stutz.

He also added that Stutz helped him realise that he could still be successful as an artist without being ‘f***ed up’, saying, ‘It’s all a dumb mythology that you’re supposed to be miserable to be talented, and it’s so absurdist… I got healthier, my art got better, and I was happier. Straight up. I haven’t seen misery bring better art out of anybody. I just haven’t.’

Hill is set to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio in Don’t Look Up, a dark comedy directed by McKay slated for release later this year.