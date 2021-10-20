Jonah Hill Hits Back At Troll Who Claimed He ‘Ruined Surfing’

@jonahhill/Instagram

Jonah Hill has fired back at a troll who left a sign claiming he’d ‘ruined surfing’.

The Superbad star has become rather enamoured with riding the Malibu waves, now getting up every day at 7.00am to surf and sometimes taking another dip in the early evening.

It’s not entirely clear why anyone has taken against Hill’s passion for surfing – I’m envisioning the idiots who try to beat up Keanu Reeves on the beach in Point Break – but neither he nor his girlfriend, Sarah Brady, are letting the haters get them down.

After coming across a sticker which stated ‘Jonah Hill has ruined surfing’, the filmmaker posted a photo of it to his Instagram Story with a firm message.

‘I will never stop doing things that make me happy no matter how insecure my happiness makes you,’ he wrote. Last week, he also ‘kindly asked’ people to not comment on his body. ‘Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect,’ Hill wrote.

Brady also shared the sticker to her Instagram, writing ‘only kooks do sh*t like this… as a third generation [San Onofre Surfing Club] member, I know this ain’t it. Respect your beach by respecting others.’

‘I love my man and am proud of him for getting into surfing for the pure joy it brings. If you feel the need to rain on somebody’s parade, ask yourself why and get yourself a life,’ she added.

In an interview with GQ, Hill touched on his love for surfing, saying he makes himself do it every day. ‘I still love my creativity and my work. But I definitely live a very quiet lifestyle, where I surf, hang with my dog, hang with my nephews. Just keep it mellow,’ he said.

