Jonah Hill Posts Touching Tattoo Picture Celebrating Body Positivity

jonahhill/Instagram/PA

Jonah Hill has been praised after posting his new body positivity tattoo.

The Wolf of Wall Street star has been open about his body positivity journey in recent years, coming from enduring the brunt of weight jokes and awful treatment in the press during his Accepted and Superbad comedy era.

While his weight fluctuated through the 2010s (often for a role, such as 2016’s War Dogs or Netflix’s Maniac), Hill has spoken out on social media and interviews about being happier with himself, and his latest tattoo is a testament to his path.

Hill recently posted a shirtless photo to his Instagram featuring his new back tattoo, up near his right shoulder, which says ‘Body Love’ with a logo similar to the water sports apparel company of the same name. The post has racked up more than 400,000 likes and comments from fellow celebrities and fans alike, sharing their love for the star and commending him.

Flat Wave Tattoos reposted his photo. ‘Big thanks to Jonah, Michael and friends. Was a pleasure to meet you all. Great message and great human,’ its caption read.

Hill earlier wrote about being body-shamed for his Inner Children magazine, coming off the back of his directorial debut with Mid90s.

‘I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive. It’s only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I’ve started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head,’ he wrote.

‘I really believe everyone has a snapshot of themselves from a time when they were young that they’re ashamed of. For me, it’s that 14-year-old overweight and unattractive kid who felt ugly to the world, who listened to hip-hop and wanted so badly to be accepted by this group of skaters,’ Hill added.

Hill also fired back earlier this year after the Daily Mail published an article about him being spotted shirtless. ‘I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers,’ he wrote.

‘So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself,’ the star added.