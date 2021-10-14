Jonah Hill Praised For Asking People Not To Comment On His Body

JonahHill/Instagram

American actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill has taken to Instagram to spread a body positivity message, asking followers to not comment on his body.

The 37-year-old 21 Jump Street actor is known for his comedic roles, however, yesterday, October 13, he spoke more seriously on Instagram about the public commenting on his appearance.

Advert 10

The actor, having previously made headlines for calling out a Daily Mail article that centred around an image of him changing out of his wetsuit, has subsequently received even more love and support from fans, in celebration of the positivity he is spreading.

Alamy

Now, acknowledging that he knows many ‘mean well’, Hill has asked fans, followers and any other person to refrain from remarking on his body, positive or otherwise.

In his latest post, Hill said that while people ‘mean well’, he ‘kindly ask[s] that you not comment on my body’. ‘Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect,’ he concluded.

Advert 10

The post has since amassed almost 400,000 likes and thousands of comments, with other Instagram users and celebs flooding to the Instagram to post their support and appreciation of the positive message. Hill’s sister and fellow actor Beanie Feldstein said: ‘THATS MY BROTHER.’

Body confidence influencer Alex Light wrote:

How you look is the least interesting thing about you/ all of us. Society needs to wake up and realise this.

Advert 10

A third commented: ‘You’re awesome. Way to set those boundaries!’

In response to the previous Daily Mail article, Hill earlier wrote he would’ve learnt to overcome ‘childhood insecurities’ if they ‘weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers’. He added, ‘I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself’, and said his message was ‘for the the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love’.