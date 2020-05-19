Jonah Hill Swears More Than Any Other Film Actor, Study Finds PA

A surprising new study has revealed Jonah Hill swears more than any other film actor, besting the likes of Al Pacino and even Samuel L. Jackson by a long shot.

Hill, 36, secured the top spot on account of his role as Donnie Azoff, Jordan Belfort’s greedy sidekick in The Wolf of Wall Street.

The Wolf of Wall Street also ranks as the movie with most curse words used in a movie script, with Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) dropping a blue-in-the-face 332 swear words in 180 minutes, while Hill’s character Azoff takes the top spot on swears per 1,000 words (74).

Jonah Hill looking shocked in a scene in Superbad Columbia Pictures

The study, conducted by Buzz Bingo, revealed movie characters played by Hill have cursed 376 times altogether, swearing 22.9 times per 1,000 words spoken.

Hill’s record is closely followed by his The Wolf of Wall Street co-star DiCaprio, with the character of Belfort ranking as the most potty-mouthed in cinematic history. Throughout the course of his movie career, DiCaprio’s characters have uttered 361 swear words per 1,000 words.

In third place, and with 301 curses per 1,000 words, is Samuel L. Jackson, who has long been known for his colourful use of the F word, not to mentioned the MF word.

In fourth position, with 295 profanities per 1,000 words, is Adam Sandler, whose gambling addict Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems ranks as having the second foulest mouth in cinema (295 curses per 1,000 words).

Jonah Hill Paramount Pictures

Sharing news of his triumphantly filthy tongue via Instagram, Hill wrote:

So many people to thank. @martinscorsese_ thanks for pushing me over the edge. And of course the great @samuelljackson . Humbled . (Also ‘new report’? Lol what team of scientists cracked this one?). Lots of love.

Hill’s latest accolade was greeted with praise and amusement by many of his fellow actors and entertainers, with Seth Rogan describing the news as ‘the dream’.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine commented:

I’m so f*cking proud of you baby boy. So f*cking motherfucking proud. F*ck yeah I’m proud. F*ck.

Meanwhile,Parks and Recreation’s Rashida Jones, wrote:

Congratulations my friend. Well done!

According to the study, there has been a general increase in the proportion of swear words uttered in movies since the 1940s.

Profanities in cinema peaked during the 1990s, averaging out at three swear words per 1,000 words according to scripts analysed by Buzz Bingo. This trend was noted amongst PG movies, with ’90s movies averaging at almost 1.5 swears per 1,000 words.