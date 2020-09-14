unilad
Jonathan Majors Cast As Kang The Conqueror In Ant-Man 3

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Sep 2020 17:24
PA Images/Marvel Studios

Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the next Ant-Man and The Wasp movie.

The actor, who also appeared in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, is reportedly set to play villain Kang the Conqueror – however, Marvel has yet to reveal official further details regarding his casting.

There are no other known plot details regarding the next Ant-Man instalment at the time of writing. Majors will star alongside the titular heroes, played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly.

Lovecraft CountryLovecraft CountryHBO

Sources close to the production told Deadline that while the MCU is known for juggling its antagonists, Majors is expected to play the main villain in the upcoming film.

Peyton Reed is also returning to direct the third film, with Jeff Loveness on script duties. In a recent interview, Reed confirmed that both Ant-Man and The Wasp – the latter of whom marked the first female hero to appear in the title of an MCU movie – will share equal billing.

Ant-Man and The WaspAnt-Man and The WaspMarvel Studios

He told Yahoo! Entertainment: ‘They’re a partnership, and she’s a very, very important part of that. And that was a very gratifying thing, I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie.’

Reed added: ‘Finding that balance in that movie, that’s very important to me because that’s very much a men’s playing field, historically. But that’s really, really changing now in a great way.’

The third Ant-Man movie is set for release in 2022.

Cameron Frew

