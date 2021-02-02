Jordan Belfort Parodies Wolf Of Wall Street Speech For GameStop Betters Jordan Belfort/YouTube/Paramount Pictures

Jordan Belfort has created a spoof The Wolf of Wall Street speech where he rips into investment app Robinhood.

Belfort has long been a big name in the world of stocks and shares, but he became globally known after Leonard DiCaprio played him in 2013 movie The Wolf of Wall Street.

Advert 10

Now, in the wake of Redditors storming the ever-confusing industry that is the stock market and beating hedge fund managers at their own game, Belfort has recreated an iconic The Wolf of Wall Street scene to let people know his thoughts.

Paramount Pictures

The Wall of Wall Street, along with other movies like The Big Short, have been big streamers recently as many people – like myself – have been looking to learn about stocks and how they work.

With all this in mind, Belfort has recreated the scene where DiCaprio’s version of Belfort is giving a speech to his employees to announce his departure from the company as part of a deal he makes with the FBI. However, the speech doesn’t pan out that way, with Belfort making a U-turn on his decision and telling everyone that ‘I’m not f*cking leaving’.

Advert 10

As well as adding his own spin to the iconic movie speech, the video uses clips of the 2013 film to make it more authentic.

Belfort himself was once an amateur at the stock market before going on to make his millions (albeit fraudulently).

Check it out:

Advert 10

Belfort shared the spoof video to his YouTube channel yesterday, February 1, with the caption, ‘This is my message to the masses!’

In the video, the 58-year-old says:

All right, JB here, the real Wolf of Wall Street. This is to all you Wall Street betters, Robinhooders, day traders. It’s a message of love, respect, support and most importantly, encouragement because you all need to hear this right now. And so does Wall Street.

Addressing Robinhood’s recent actions that saw people restricted from buying any more GameStop stocks, Belfort says, ‘This sh*t that Robinhood is pulling on us now, stopping us from trading, barring us from their platform – our home, the home that we built – what the f*ck is that about?’

Advert 10

Jordan Belfort PA Images

He continued:

It’s Wall Street. It’s hedge funds. It’s f*cking Robinhood being f*cking hypocrites. That’s what it is. It’s them trying to squash us, the little guy, to put us all back in our places instead of the other way round like we’ve been doing to them.

Since sharing the video yesterday, it’s gone on to amass more than 270,000 views and, from the looks of the comments, people loved the video.

Advert 10

You can see the full thing here.