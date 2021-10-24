Jordan Belfort Reveals How He Felt About Leonardo DiCaprio Playing Him

Alamy

The real Wolf of Wall Street, Jordan Belfort, has talked about being played by Leonardo DiCaprio in the hit film.

Adapted onto the big screen by Martin Scorsese in 2013, The Wolf of Wall Street was the movie a lot of people thought DiCaprio should have won his Best Actor Oscar for, rather than 2015’s The Revenant.

It wasn’t to be, but audiences and critics alike thought he gave one hell of a performance as Belfort, though sometimes there’s no better judge than the man himself.

Paramount Pictures

Responding to a question on TikTok about DiCaprio’s performance as him, Belfort was full of praise for the actor’s ability and dedication to the role.

He said, ‘Obviously he killed it, he was spot on.

‘It wasn’t by accident. This guy worked so hard, we spent a year together and literally he was just learning everything about my body language, how I speak, my language patterns, the sales stuff.’

After mentioning his personal cameo at the end of the movie, Belfort then rounded off his answer by concluding that DiCaprio was ‘the greatest’.

Check it out below:

Playing Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street earned DiCaprio his third Oscar nomination for Best Actor and won him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

According to Screen Rant, DiCaprio was confident enough in the role to improvise the famous ‘sell me this pen’ scene near the start of the film.

The star got the idea after a conversation the actor had with his security detail, a New York City detective who’d once had a job interview with the real Belfort and been challenged by the man himself to sell him a pen.

