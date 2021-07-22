Jordan Peele Announces Next Horror Film With Daniel Kaluuya

PA Images

Acclaimed director Jordan Peele has announced a new horror film that is scheduled for release next year.

Peele has come a long way since his comedy sketch days in Key & Peele, and many were amazed by his cinematic debut as a director. The star impressed the world with his horror film Get Out and many have been keen to see his latest horror project that has been rumoured for some time.

The upcoming film – called Nope – has been teased by Peele, who shared a promotional image of the flick on his Twitter.

Not too much is known about the film, but it will see Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya reunite with Peele for the first time since Get Out.

Speaking to UNILAD about Peele, before Nope was announced, Kaluuya noted:

Jordan is a brilliant mind – every person in this industry wants to work with him. I had an incredible experience with him, we built something that’s really special for us. If he feels that he wants to talk to me about working together, then that’d be something I’d wanna talk about.

The upcoming film is also set to star Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun and will hit screens on July 22, 2022.

Despite limited information about the film, plenty of people have responded positively to Peele’s tweet and tried to decode the image that was shared.

Given the success of Peele’s last two cinematic efforts, many will expect Nope to be another terrifying hit.

