Jordan Peele Behind Remake Of Wes Craven's The People Under The Stairs

Classic 1991 hit horror The People Under the Stairs is set to get a Universal remake, with Jordan Peele at the helm.

The Us creator is set to produce the new movie, alongside Win Rosenfield, under Monkeypaw Productions, however it’s unclear whether either of them will pen the script.

The movie will be based on Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs, which starred Brandon Adams, Everett McGill, Wendy Robie, A.J. Langer, and Ving Rhames.

Craven was in the process of developing the satirical film into a TV series with the SyFy Channel before his death in 2015. Sadly, the programme never came into fruition, however it had been described as ‘a contemporary Downton Abbey meets Amityville Horror.’

The series was set to follow ‘a young woman [who] goes missing at the grand Robeson Family Manor’ and the ‘centuries-old horrors that lie deep within the estate.’

According to reports in Collider, Peele’s reimagining will steer the movie in a different direction by highlighting the original film’s social commentary.

In Craven’s original The People Under the Stairs, the plot followed a young boy and two adults who attempted to steal an unusual coin collection, before they end up trapped in the home of the owners – a strange couple, known as the Robesons.

The original movie currently sits at 66% on the Tomatometer, with a slightly lower audience store of 58%, while describing the 90s film as ‘a unique – though wildly uneven – change of pace for director Wes Craven.’

