Jordan Peele Says Watching Himself On Screen Is 'Masturbation You Don't Enjoy' PA Images/Key & Peele/YouTube

Jordan Peele doesn’t like watching his own performances, saying it’s like ‘masturbation you don’t enjoy’.

The filmmaker, once famed for his comic skits alongside Keegan-Michael Key in Key and Peele, became a formidable directing talent in the 2010s with the Academy Award-winning Get Out and 2019’s Us.

Advert 10

While clips from his beloved sketch show still do the rounds online, Peele’s interests are much further behind the camera than ever before, particularly with the success of his Monkeypaw production company.

The Twilight Zone CBS All Access

On Sunday, January 3, ActBlue hosted a fundraiser ahead of Georgia’s runoff vote, titled Get Out the Vote: A Conversation With Jordan Peele. It featured the director and star Bradley Whitford, who discussed the success of Get Out, Peele’s attitudes to leading a movie and his on-screen career.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Peele said: ‘I like watching my movies. I can watch the films I direct [but] watching me perform just feels like, it’s a bad kind of masturbatory. It’s masturbation you don’t enjoy.’

Advert 10

He added: ‘I feel like I got to do so much and it is a great feeling. When I think about those great moments when you’re basking in something you said that feels funny. When I think about all that, I think I got enough.’

Key and Peele Comedy Central

Peele, who also produced BlacKkKlansman and Nia DaCosta’s upcoming Candyman, said: ‘The biggest thing that gets into an artist’s way is his or her own ego. I truly believe that.’

He continued: ‘I’m always trying to figure out ways to keep my ego in check because when that sneaks in there, it f*cks sh*t up — almost always. I submit to this idea that the film, the movie, the story is important. I’m less important. It frees me up to be competent. It’s not about me and I just have to execute this thing.’

Advert 10

Speaking to his wish to constantly collaborate with other artists in the making of a movie, he said: ‘Part of what gives me a certain power as a director and as a screenwriter as well, is the same script can be done an infinite amount of ways and be great. There’s an infinite amount of ways you can blow it, too.’

He added: ‘If I was one of the type of directors that was like… no, no, no, there’s one way and there’s one vision — it’s mine. If anything goes off that rail then it’s done. Like, that would be too stressful.’

While unconfirmed, reports say both Daniel Kaluuya and Jesse Plemons have been offered the lead role in Peele’s next untitled film.

Advert 10