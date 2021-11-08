unilad
Josh Gad Opens Up On Third Frozen Film

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 08 Nov 2021 10:12
Josh Gad Opens Up On Third Frozen Film Disney/Everett Collection/Alamy

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, has spoken out about the possibility of a third film in the Frozen franchise. 

Many franchises often go a bit too far, adding endless follow-ups to what are hard to beat originals, in turn dragging out characters’ stories and adding little to the already amazing tales.

Gad, who has starred in other Disney films including the 2017 remake of Beauty and the Beast, has since opened up about whether there are plans for Frozen 3.

Josh Gad (Alamy) Alamy

The first film of the franchise was released in 2013, and won two Oscars, while the second outing dropped in 2019. However, having starred in both the original, sequel and an upcoming series of shorts based upon his role as Olaf, Gad thinks that a third movie ‘won’t happen unless there’s a reason for Frozen 3 to exist’, Sky News reports.

He said:

I trust this team with all my heart to believe that unless they have an amazing idea, there’s just no need.

But I also know that the second they do have that idea, they’ll be the first ones to say ‘let’s do it’.

The sequel may have taken in £272 million during its opening weekend of release, but Gad concluded, ‘Right now, no Frozen 3.’

Josh Gad on Frozen 3 (Walt Disney Studios)Walt Disney Studios

Despite Frozen not yet getting a third instalment, Gad acknowledged how the upcoming Olaf shorts came off the back of Frozen 2, ‘where Olaf recaps [the] first Frozen‘.

Gad noted the ‘absolute joy’ he felt, in trying to ‘bring […]  to life’ many characters from popular Disney animations, with Olaf recalling stories from Aladdin to The Little Mermaid.

Eight years later, and Gad is ‘shocked and amazed’ to still be playing Olaf, but believes the character has lived on because there is ‘something just hopeful and optimistic about Olaf that connects with people’.

He said: ‘He’s a sort of representation of glass half full at a time when it seems to be very easy to look at things with a glass-half-empty approach.’

Olaf Presents is set to be released on November 12 on Disney+.

