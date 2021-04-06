Joss Whedon Reportedly Threatened To Harm Gal Gadot’s Career During Justice League Reshoots

PA/Warner Bros.

Sources with knowledge of the situation have claimed director Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot’s career during reshoots for Justice League.

Accusations about Whedon’s behaviour on set first surfaced last June, when Justice League actor Ray Fisher accused the director of ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable’ conduct.

Advert 10

Fisher opened up further about the allegations in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, which also addressed issues apparently faced by co-stars and other people in the industry.

PA

Fisher, who played Cyborg in the film, allegedly attempted to enter into a discussion with Whedon after reading the revised script for Justice League, through which he hoped to raise concerns about issues in terms of the representation of his character.

Whedon, however, apparently didn’t want to hear his comments, reportedly saying: ‘It feels like I’m taking notes right now, and I don’t like taking notes from anybody – not even Robert Downey Jr.’

Advert 10

Sources from the project told The Hollywood Reporter that Whedon was similarly dismissive of both Gadot and Jason Momoa when they questioned new lines their characters had been given, with one person in the know saying the Wonder Woman star had ‘multiple concerns’ with Whedon’s version of the film.

PA Images

The actor reportedly had issues ‘about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman,’ with the source noting that she ‘wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.’

Gadot and Whedon are said to have particularly butted heads when the director allegedly pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, threatened to harm her career and disparaged Patty Jenkins, who directed the actor in Wonder Woman.

Advert 10

Fischer didn’t discuss the situation that is said to have transpired between Gadot and Whedon, but a witness who later spoke to investigators said at one point Whedon was ‘bragging that he’s had it out with Gal’.

The source continued: ‘He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.’

Warner Bros.

Gadot and Jenkins reportedly hit back and ended up in a meeting with then-Warner Bros. chairman Kevin Tsujihara regarding the issues. In a statement addressing the claims, Gadot said: ‘I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.’

Advert 10

Both Gadot and Momoa have expressed support for Fisher following his allegations, which prompted an investigation from Warner Bros. The studio said remedial action was taken, though it did not reveal the findings of the investigation.