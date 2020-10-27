Amazon Prime

The family of a Holocaust survivor that tried to sue Sacha Baron Cohen for a scene in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm has had the case thrown out of court.

The sequel to the outrageous 2006 satire – check out our review here – landed on Amazon Prime last week, and naturally caused quite a stir, especially after a particularly uncomfortable scene involving Rudy Giuliani.

Advert

However, the family of recently deceased Judith Dim Evans – one of the faces that made up one of the many memorable moments in the film – attempted to sue the production.

20th Century Studios

Late in the film, the outrageous comedian encounters some elderly ladies, including Holocaust survivor Dim Evans, as she very kindly and calmly counter-argues the anti-Semitic stereotypes Borat confronts her with. Shortly after the scene was filmed, she sadly passed away, and her family launched the lawsuit because they believed she was unaware she was partaking in a satirical sketch.

The claim was that her inclusion was, as a Holocaust survivor, to ‘mock the Holocaust and Jewish culture’, which could not be further from the truth.

Advert

It was revealed that she was informed after the filming as to what was going on, and wasn’t duped or mocked in any way.

Judge Dismisses Borat Lawsuit By Holocaust Survivor Judith Dim Evans' Estate Amazon Prime

According to Deadline, a source close to the production said it was only ever intended to raise awareness and dispel some of the ridiculous anti-Semitic ideas against Jewish people. They also confirm she was ‘clued in on the gag’ once its filming had stopped.

Amazon’s lawyer, Russell Smith, released the following statement:

Advert

The lawsuit was dismissed, unconditionally. The lawsuit is over. Sacha Baron Cohen was deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with Judith Dim Evans, whose compassion and courage as a Holocaust survivor has touched the hearts of millions of people who have seen the film. Judith’s life is a powerful rebuke to those who deny the Holocaust, and with this film and his activism, Sacha Baron Cohen will continue his advocacy to combat Holocaust denial around the world.

Borat 2 Amazon Studios

In a touching tribute, Baron Cohen dedicates the film to her at the end. The insider also said he had someone inform Dim Evans, and her friend who also appeared, that Baron Cohen was Jewish himself and the film was a means of challenging Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism.

The makers of the movie have apparently also helped the family create a dedicated website in her honour and ‘Baron Cohen and Amazon Prime are working on a place for her cut footage to be viewed on Amazon Prime and its X-Ray bonus content for viewers of the film to hear Evans tell the story of what happened to her family during World War II.’

Advert

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm is available to stream on Amazon Prime now.