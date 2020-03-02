Judge Judy Ending After 25 Years
‘You say no, I say yes; I win, I’m the judge. Goodbye.’ After 25 years of bringing down the long arm of the law, Judge Judy is coming to an end.
The iconic TV personality – full name Judy Sheindlin – has been adjourning courtrooms for a quarter of a century. However, the time has come to strike the gavel on the fan-favourite courtroom show.
However, it isn’t the end of the line for the world’s favourite judge (who reportedly rakes in $47 million per year, making her one of the highest paid TV stars) – a brand new programme, Judy Justice, is in the works for 2021.
Sheindlin will reveal the news on today’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, March 2. While she’s hesitant to explain what format her new show will take, the beloved judge is keen to assure she’s ‘not tired yet’.
Sheindlin told Ellen:
I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful; next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary. And CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns; so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.
But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later. Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year – a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere – isn’t that fun? You know how much fun that was?
If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop, we talked about that the last time we were here.
Judge Judy first hit syndicated TV on September 16, 1996, and has been a firm daytime favourite ever since. With more than 5,000 editions of the show, it’s perfect for perennial reruns across the globe.
Sheindlin renewed her contract with CBS back in 2015, extending her deal to host Judge Judy through to its 25th season.
One more season means more timeless put-downs, such as: ‘You’re going to keep your mouth shut until I come to you and ask you a question, then you’re going to speak; otherwise Byrd will take you outside until you understand the rules, ’cause here, I’m in charge.’
