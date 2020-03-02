Judge Judy Ending After 25 Years

I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful; next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary. And CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilise the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns; so what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.

But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later. Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year – a full year, all new shows. The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere – isn’t that fun? You know how much fun that was?

If you’re not tired, you’re not supposed to stop, we talked about that the last time we were here.