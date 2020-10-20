Julian Barratt Wants To Do The Mighty Boosh Reunion Show

Noel and I are still friends. He’s had a daughter and I’ve got boys and we’re doing that for a bit… he lives very close to me, so I do actually see him most days. He never sees me, but I see him.

When I had kids and he was tripping the light fantastic and heading out all hours of the night, he’d be getting back in the small hours and I’d be taking the kids out at dawn in a pushchair. We were in different time zones. And now it’s fun to see him in the mornings looking bedraggled by parenthood.