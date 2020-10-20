Julian Barratt Wants To Do The Mighty Boosh Reunion Show
Come with us now on a journey through time and space. Julian Barratt is up for a Mighty Boosh reunion with Noel Fielding.
The co-creator and star of the beloved British comedy troupe recently discussed possible plans for a new show or live material alongside the Great British Bake Off presenter.
The Mighty Boosh was first conceived in 1998 as radio programme and live show, later going on to inspire its own TV show of the same name on BBC Three. It ran from 2004-2007, but fans haven’t let go of the Boosh.
Speaking to Radio Times while promoting his new series Truth Seekers, which also stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, 52-year-old Barratt addressed the idea of reuniting with Fielding for more hilariously surreal antics.
He said: ‘We think we might do something live at some point for people who grew up on us who want to see us. We’ll see where we go from there. That’ll be in a bit. I don’t know when.’
As for the BBC show making a comeback, the comedian added: ‘I don’t know, we’d have to get back on the Boosh-mobile first. It was so all-consuming when we were doing [it] and we both do different things at the moment. We’d need to get back on that horse, if you know what I mean.’
Since the series came to an end, Barratt has starred in a number of other shows and films, such as Bunny and the Bull and Mindhorn. Meanwhile, Fielding has been a regular fixture of UK television, regularly appearing on panel shows as well as the Bake Off tent since 2017. Regardless of their busy schedules, the pair always keep in touch.
Barratt explained:
Noel and I are still friends. He’s had a daughter and I’ve got boys and we’re doing that for a bit… he lives very close to me, so I do actually see him most days. He never sees me, but I see him.
When I had kids and he was tripping the light fantastic and heading out all hours of the night, he’d be getting back in the small hours and I’d be taking the kids out at dawn in a pushchair. We were in different time zones. And now it’s fun to see him in the mornings looking bedraggled by parenthood.
If Fielding’s social media posts are anything to go by, he’s also interested in getting his Boosh on. At the turn of 2020, he wrote on Instagram: ‘There really wasn’t enough Boosh this decade! Let’s try and rectify that in the next one.’
